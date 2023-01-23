Train derails in Huron County, causes power outage
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a train derailment in the village of Greenwich.
The accident happened around noon Monday in the area of N. Kniffin St.
According to police, about 20 cars derailed; however, there were no hazardous materials on the train and there are no evacuations or injuries.
Several hundred customers are without power, because one of the train cars clipped a power pole.
Crews are currently working to restore power.
