Train derails in Huron County, causes power outage

(WEAU)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a train derailment in the village of Greenwich.

The accident happened around noon Monday in the area of N. Kniffin St.

According to police, about 20 cars derailed; however, there were no hazardous materials on the train and there are no evacuations or injuries.

Several hundred customers are without power, because one of the train cars clipped a power pole.

Crews are currently working to restore power.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

