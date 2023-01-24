19 FIRST ALERT DAYS: Winter mix tomorrow then snow Thursday to cause travel hazards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mostly cloudy sky today. There is a weak disturbance that will bring some flurries to areas east of Cleveland this morning. The snowpack will help keep temperatures down. Afternoon readings in the 30 to 35 degree range. Most of tonight will be dry. Low pressure organizing over Texas this morning will track to Louisiana this evening. It will then head north towards Ohio and pass near Cleveland Wednesday evening. The track of this system will keep our area out of the heavy precipitation tomorrow. The thinking is that we will have a round of snow tomorrow morning. Best opportunity for accumulating snow will be south of Cleveland where a few inches will fall. The snow will change to a light winter mix by late morning. This could be some sleet or rain mixing in with the snow. Colder air wraps in behind the storm as it lifts through Wednesday night. The winter mix will change back over to snow. Additional moisture off of Lake Erie will enhance the snow by Thursday morning. Several inches of snow could fall downwind of Lake Erie on Thursday.

