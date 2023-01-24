CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the 6-8 suspects who broke into a car dealership, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The break-in happened at Auto House at 4771 Pearl Rd. at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police.

Police said the suspects shattered the dealership’s window and went inside the shop.

The suspects tried to break into a Honda Accord before trespassing into another car on the lot, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

6-8 suspects break into Cleveland car dealership, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this crime.

