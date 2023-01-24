2 Strong 4 Bullies
85-year-old man missing from Ashland County

Ronald Spoerr
Ronald Spoerr(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing.

According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in a tan 2013 Chrysler Town And Country with OH plate number BK37RK.

He is described by authorities as a 5′ 10′' tall and 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Call 911 if you see Spoerr or know his location.

