Akron man with warrant had cocaine with methamphetamine and fentanyl, sheriff says

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man with an outstanding warrant was arrested in a traffic stop where deputies found him to be in possession of cocaine that contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies assigned the P.A.C.E. Unit to conduct the traffic stop on I-76 in Brimfield Township on Jan. 11, according to PCSO.

The passenger was identified by PCSO as Thomas McCoy of Akron, who had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant through the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO said deputies found a crack pipe in Thomas’ pocket during his arrest.

Deputies searched the car and found an off-white colored rock-like substance that appeared to be crack cocaine, PCSO said.

The substance was field tested at the scene and showed a positive indication for cocaine, according to PCSO.

Thomas was arrested and taken to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, said PCSO.

PCSO said the substance was later taken to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit where it was tested further with the MX908 Machine.

The tests revealed that the substance also contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to PCSO.

Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski commends his P.A.C.E. Unit for keeping these dangerous drugs off of our streets,” PCSO stated. “Criminals like this have no business in Portage County and we will continue to combat criminal and drug activity in an effort to keep our residents safe.”

