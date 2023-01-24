AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into a home and stealing numerous items is on the loose, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The suspect broke out the window to the home in the 1200 block of Burkhardt Avenue on the afternoon of Dec. 30, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Akron Police:

Akron suspect break out window of home, steals numerous items, police say (Akron Police)

If you see the suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. D. Forney at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Reference report #22-154986 with your tips.

Callers can stay anonymous.

If you spot the suspect, do not approach them - call 911 instead.

