Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff: ‘I don’t think we’ve played poorly’ on the road

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers start a 3-game road trip tonight in New York carrying a disappointing 9-14 road record.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff addressed the road woes at Monday’s practice.

Donovan Mitchell is is listed as probable on the NBA injury report; he’s missed the last 3 games with a groin injury.

Cleveland is 29-19 overall, good for 5th in the East.

The Cavs are also 12-3 in their last 15 visits to Madison Square Garden dating back to 2014.

The road trip continues Thursday in Houston and Friday at Oklahoma City.

