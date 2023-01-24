Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff: ‘I don’t think we’ve played poorly’ on the road

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers start a 3-game road trip tonight in New York carrying a disappointing 9-14 road record.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff addressed the road woes at Monday’s practice.

The Knicks vs the Cavs tale of the tape. What's your score prediction?! pic.twitter.com/RlBwuD5N3J — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) January 24, 2023

Donovan Mitchell is is listed as probable on the NBA injury report; he’s missed the last 3 games with a groin injury.

Cleveland is 29-19 overall, good for 5th in the East.

The Cavs are also 12-3 in their last 15 visits to Madison Square Garden dating back to 2014.

The road trip continues Thursday in Houston and Friday at Oklahoma City.

