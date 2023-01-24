Cleveland Guardians confirm Terry Francona’s scooter was stolen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The scooter belonging to Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona was stolen from his Downtown apartment last weekend.

Cleveland police said the scooter was stolen sometime between the hours of 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

The scooter was parked outside his apartment building.

Tito called police he after he noticed it missing Saturday morning. He also told detectives he still has the key to the scooter.

Tito is known for riding his scooter downtown.

