Cleveland human trafficking suspect branded victims with name of his business, Ohio AG says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio authorities are turning to the public to help track down a Cleveland rapper accused of human trafficking.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office identified the man as Dawud Sami, who was born as Thomas Bradford and goes by the stage name “Officially GP.”

According to a news release, the 42-year-old suspect was indicted in Dec. 2022 on the following charges:

Trafficking in persons

Compelling prostitution

Promoting prostitution

The attorney general’s office said Sami owns Red Karpet Entertainment on East 185th in Cleveland, and he allegedly branded woman victims with “Red Karpet” tattoos.

He’s also accused of purchasing luxury cars and a home using the identities of his victims.

According to the release, the investigation uncovered online ads for sex operated by Sami.

Anyone with information about Sami’s location is asked to contact Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force at (216) 443-6085.

You can also submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at crimestoppers@cuyahogacounty.us.

