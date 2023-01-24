2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police investigate fatal stabbing in the city’s Central neighborhood

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an overnight fatal stabbing on the city’s East side.

The attack happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of E. 61st Street.

This is in the city’s Central neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS said the victim, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

