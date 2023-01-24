Day after Macedonia Police shooting, few details revealed

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Little information has been released about a Macedonio officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Burlington Store in Macedonia Commons Sunday evening.

What information 19 News received is from Broadcastify, a system that records police radio traffic that is not heard over regular police bands. The following is what was heard during the Macedonia police’s response to a call about an alleged shoplifter in the Burlington Store.

“Whoever is responding to Burlington, there is a gunshot wound. Respond for a gunshot wound to Burlington.”

That gunshot was from a Macedonia police officer who discharged a weapon as the officer struggled with a yet-to-be-named shoplifting suspect. He was hit in the groins by the bullet, and taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment. At last word, his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, according to information from the Ohio Attorney General’s Criminal Bureau of Investigation/BCI.

Other radio traffic overheard included a description of the suspect as police were about to enter the store to confront him.

“This is a male, brown beanie, sweat pants, black coat. “break” Go ahead. Currently inside Burlington. I am posted outside. He apparently has cameras stuck in his shirt.” “Do we know where the gunshot wound is on the patient? “It’s gonna be a gunshot wound to the groin area, groin area. Is this an officer or the male?” “It’s the theft suspect. We’re also going to need to get a hold of BCI.”

Macedonia Police did however release a statement, which reads in part:

“officers were able to locate and make contact with the suspect. A struggle then ensued, resulting in one of the officers discharging their firearm, and one individual transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

