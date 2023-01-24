Funeral services for 4 family members murdered in city’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clark-Fulton’s Saint Michael Archangel Church hosted on Monday the funeral of 4 victims of a January murder in the city’s Brooklyn Center neighborhood.

“I haven’t rested just thinking about all these events,” Father Mark Riley of Saint Michael Church said in an interview with 19 News after the service.

Anthony Boothe, Miguel Gonzalez, Jayden Baez, and Angelic Gonzalez were shot in different rooms of a Mack Court home around 7 p.m by a family member, according to police. A fifth victim, Boothe and Gonzalez’s 8-year-old daughter, Eyana, survived and is currently at Metro Health Hospital.

Four different hearses stood in front of the doors to the church Monday morning. Father Riley admits a ceremony like this is unprecedented.

“This is the first time I’ve ever experienced anything like this,” he said. “What do you say? How do you be with the family? Presence was important.”

Jahaad Shakur was one of many residents who arrived at the church to support the family, hoping to pass along the message of unity: “To have a better Cleveland and a better overstanding [sic] of life in general.”

Father Riley hopes that support can continue beyond the day of the funeral, adding that “it would be good to follow up with visits, phone calls, to say ‘how are you doing? Is there anything we can do?’”

The funeral service was an opportunity to share the lives of the victims, including Angelic. She uprooted her life in Chicago to return to Cleveland and care for her father Miguel.

“That was heroic and very loving of her, and that will stay with me for a long time,” Father Riley said.

As 8-year-old Eyana remains in the hospital, the community hopes she knows how her loved one’s memories will continue to live on.

“Make sure that Eyana knows the story of her parents and her brother and the things that they did,” Father Riley said.

