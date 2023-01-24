2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport 2022 passenger totals still below pre-pandemic levels

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has reported 8.7 million passengers went through the airport during the 2022 year, which is still below the pre-pandemic levels of 10 million passengers.

According to John Hogan with Hopkins, the initial expectation was 10 million passengers for 2022, but that projection took a massive hit when staffing issues hit airports in July.

In addition to the staffing problems, computer issues and weather related delays also played massive factors in less customers.

Hogan believes that 2023 will see a near return to pre-pandemic levels with early indications that 9 million customers will go through Hopkins.

Hogan says that the airport does have the space to fit that capacity of flyers.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood welcoming new businesses, homes
New businesses, homes coming to Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
(Source: Gray TV)
U.S. Secretary of Commerce meets with Cleveland minority business owners
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Work like this, being done at NASA Glenn's Research Center in Cleveland, is testing tires on...
NASA Glenn high profile visit highlights importance of work done in Northeast Ohio