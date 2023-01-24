Cleveland Hopkins International Airport 2022 passenger totals still below pre-pandemic levels

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has reported 8.7 million passengers went through the airport during the 2022 year, which is still below the pre-pandemic levels of 10 million passengers.

According to John Hogan with Hopkins, the initial expectation was 10 million passengers for 2022, but that projection took a massive hit when staffing issues hit airports in July.

In addition to the staffing problems, computer issues and weather related delays also played massive factors in less customers.

Hogan believes that 2023 will see a near return to pre-pandemic levels with early indications that 9 million customers will go through Hopkins.

Hogan says that the airport does have the space to fit that capacity of flyers.

