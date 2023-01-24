“I’m just afraid”: Akron woman fears for her safety, due to no outdoor lights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months.

Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were not fixing the problem.

“I’m just afraid, sometimes before I get out, I just look around before I get out to see if there is something going on,” said Wells.

19 Troubleshooters went to the leasing office Tuesday.

Management declined an on-camera interview, but released the below statement:

“The team is aware that several lights are out in the parking lot, and they are actively working to replace There are many improvements underway at Towers at Summit Ridge, including upgrades to several different light systems (changing over to LED lights). The team is aware that several lights are out in the parking lot, and they are actively working to replace them. At this time, the team is in the process of ordering the new LED lights; once the parts arrive (these are specialty lights that are not in stock at the store), installation will commence. The light replacement is a priority and important.

Regarding communication with the office, the management team received a call from a concerned resident last evening during which the property manager explained the replacement efforts underway. Overall, residents have been satisfied with recent improvements to the parking lot such as asphalt repair, restriping, and added accessible parking spaces. The canopy lights near the entrance and the perimeter lights are in working order and additional upgrades are in process.”

Management added their team plans to conduct a night audit of the lights by Tuesday evening.

Wells said she doesn’t care how it gets done, she just wants these lights fixed and fixed soon.

