Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon.
Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue.
This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
Cleveland EMS transported the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center.
At this time, no other details on the incident are being released.
