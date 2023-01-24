2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue.

This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS transported the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center.

At this time, no other details on the incident are being released.

