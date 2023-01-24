Male shot in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborood
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 18-year-old was shot at the intersection of West 51 Street and Clark Avenue Monday afternoon.
EMS and police were called to the scene around 3:15 pm.
The male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS.
There is currently no information available from Cleveland Police.
This is a developing story check back with 19 News for more updates.
