Male shot in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborood

18-year-old shot in Cleveland
18-year-old shot in Cleveland(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 18-year-old was shot at the intersection of West 51 Street and Clark Avenue Monday afternoon.

EMS and police were called to the scene around 3:15 pm.

The male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS.

There is currently no information available from Cleveland Police.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for more updates.

