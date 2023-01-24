Male shot in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 18-year-old was shot at the intersection of West 51 Street and Clark Avenue Monday afternoon.

EMS and police were called to the scene around 3:15 pm.

The male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS.

There is currently no information available from Cleveland Police.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.