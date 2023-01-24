Man dies after being hit skipped while riding bike in Eastlake, police say

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old man has died after being hit-skipped Friday night on Lakeshore Blvd in Eastlake. according to police.

Police said around 10 pm their dispatch center got a call for a male on the ground having difficulty breathing in the 37100 block of Lakeshore BLVD.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Micheal ”Dylan” Minello seriously injured with trauma to the body.

First responders transported Minello to Lake West Hospital in Willoughby.

He was eventually transferred to MetroHealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Monday around 11 am.

About an hour later an officer, who was dispatched from the scene for another call, noticed a vehicle in the area with heavy damage to the front passenger side and stopped the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Joyce Walters, a 69-year-old resident of Willoughby, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for OVI.

Walters was arraigned in Willoughby Muni Court and charged with hit skip, OVI, and aggravated vehicular homicide.

