OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin Police are working to identify a suspect believed to have been using a stolen ATM card at several locations, and detectives need the community’s help.

Police said the stolen ATM card was used at Apples Market on Meister Road in Lorain, and First Federal Savings Bank ATM in Lorain.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Oberlin Police:

Oberlin Police: stolen ATM card used at market and bank in Lorain (Oberlin Police)

Oberlin Police: stolen ATM card used at market and bank in Lorain (Oberlin Police)

Oberlin Police: stolen ATM card used at market and bank in Lorain (Oberlin Police)

Call Det. Ellis at 440-774-1061 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.