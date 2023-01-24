Port Clinton Police drone finds suspect on the run in the woods

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who tried to run away from law enforcement had no chance of hiding from the eyes in the sky in Port Clinton.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Port Clinton Police drone pilots utilized the department’s newly upgraded drone to find the suspect in the woods with thermal imaging.

The suspect was soon apprehended.

Port Clinton Police shared the drone footage of the search and apprehension.

