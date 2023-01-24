2 Strong 4 Bullies
Railroad tracks cleared after Huron County derailment

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Greenwich police said the railroad tracks have been cleared and trains are running again after Monday’s derailment.

According to police, about 20 train cars came off the tracks around noon Monday in the area of N. Kniffin Street.

There were no injuries and the train was not carrying anything hazardous.

Several hundred customers were without power for several hours Monday, because one of the train cars clipped a power pole.

Electric crews with the village of Greenwich are installing a new power pole Tuesday.

CSX is also back on the scene Tuesday and doing more clean-up work.

Police added N. Kniffin remains closed and are asking people to avoid the area. .

