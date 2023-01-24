Suspicious vehicle parked in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues.

Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some wires hanging from it.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

