Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues.
Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some wires hanging from it.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
