WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters rescued a dog as they searched through the heavy smoke from the flames that filled a Warren home, Warren Fire Fighters Local 204 confirmed.

The Warren Fire Department was sent to the home in the 800 block of Third Street SW at approximately 4:55 p.m. on Jan. 23.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming out from the front of the house.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and limit damage to the house and the resident’s possessions.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The fire is under investigation.

Warren Fire Fighters Local 204 shared these photos of the fire:

Warren firefighters rescue dog from house filled with flames and heavy smoke (Warren Fire Fighters Local 204)

