$10,000 reward offered for suspects of Akron mail carrier robbery

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects of armed robbery, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).

A release from the USPIS said that the suspects robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint on Jan. 18.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. near the 800 block of Carlysle Street in Akron, USPIS said.

The first suspect is said to be in their late teens to early twenties, 6 feet tall, skinny and wearing a black gaiter mask, black coat and dark pants.

They had a semiautomatic gold or rose gold firearm.

The second suspect is described as also being in their late teens to early twenties, 6 feet tall, skinny and wearing a black gaiter mask, red hoodie and dark blue or black sweatpants.

Both should be considered armed and dangerous, according to USPIS, warning others to take no action to apprehend the suspects themselves.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455. Reference case number 3953720.

