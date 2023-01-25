19 FIRST ALERT DAYS: Winter mix today then back to snow tonight and through Thursday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Storms system is tracking across western Kentucky this morning. It looks like it will pass over Cleveland early this evening. The current track does not put northeast Ohio in the heaviest snow today. It will be a burst of snow early this morning then a mix of snow, sleet, and rain. The heavier stuff through midday. Most will see 1 to 3 inches of snow before the change to a mix. High temperatures today in the 40 to 45 degree range. As the system passes by tonight, colder air will build in. This will change the winter mix back to snow this evening. It’ll be a blustery night with a west wind at 15-25 mph. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow by morning. A brisk day tomorrow with snow in the area. An additional 1 to 3 inches across the area. Snow continues Thursday night with the potential of another 2 to 4 inches by Friday morning. This will be a prolonged period of weather where your travel will be impacted so plan accordingly.

