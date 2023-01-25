2 Strong 4 Bullies
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police.

Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired.

When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police were attempting to help the victim.

EMS took him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died.

Early information shows that the victim was in the lot with a group of people when the suspect(s) began firing in the direction of the group.

Police said the victim was hit in the chest, and the suspect(s) fled in a light colored SUV.

No suspects have been identified at this time, according to police.

A house in the 2400 block of East 40th Street was also hit by gunfire, and police said the occupants were not injured.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, with a possible cash reward of up to $5,000 available.

