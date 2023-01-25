$5M bond continued for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting four family members and injuring his eight-year-old niece at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning.

Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims Jan. 13 at a home in the 3700 block of Mack Ct. around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. Police added all the victims were shot in the head.

Angelic Gonzalez, 34, her father, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and her son, Jayden Baez, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth shooting victim, Angelic’s husband, Anthony Boothe, 48, died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Angelic and Boothe’s eight-year-old daughter, Eyana, was also shot and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she continues to be treated.

Jayden Baez, Angelic Gonzalez, Eyana Boothe ((Source: GoFundme))

Police confirmed Angelic, Miguel and Jayden were Muniz’s sister, father and nephew.

Anthony Boothe was his brother-in-law and Eyana his niece.

Martin Muniz (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

According to police, after the shootings, Muniz flagged down officers and told them where the victims were located.

Mack was indicted on:

Four counts of aggravated murder

Two counts of attempted murder

Eights counts of murder

Ten counts of felonious assault

One count of having weapons under disability

Muniz remains held on a $5 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 31.

