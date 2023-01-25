2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bronny James picked for McDonald’s high school All-American game

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 20 years after his father LeBron was named MVP of the game, Bronny James has been chosen to play in the annual McDonald’s All-American game.

The event will air Monday March 28 on ESPN.

LeBron was named MVP of the 2003 game, a few months before he was picked #1 overall by the Cavaliers.

Bronny is a 6-3 guard playing at Sierra Canyon HS, a private school in Chatsworth, Calif.

He has not yet committed to a college and says he’ll announce his choice after the high school season.

24 total players were picked for the game, which will be played at Toyota Center in Houston.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

