Bronny James picked for McDonald’s high school All-American game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 20 years after his father LeBron was named MVP of the game, Bronny James has been chosen to play in the annual McDonald’s All-American game.

The event will air Monday March 28 on ESPN.

He's SIMPLY a GREAT ALL-AROUND PLAYER but most importantly The GREATEST KID EVER!!! Oh and he's a PRO too! 😁 https://t.co/FlmNoUI1O7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 19, 2023

LeBron was named MVP of the 2003 game, a few months before he was picked #1 overall by the Cavaliers.

Bronny is a 6-3 guard playing at Sierra Canyon HS, a private school in Chatsworth, Calif.

He has not yet committed to a college and says he’ll announce his choice after the high school season.

Top 10 NIL Valuations, per @On3NIL:



1️⃣ Bronny James, $7.5M

2️⃣ Arch Manning, $3.7M

3️⃣ Mikey Williams, $3.6M

4️⃣ Caleb Williams, $3.2M

5️⃣ Livvy Dunne, $3.2M

6️⃣ Shedeur Sanders, $1.6M

7️⃣ Marvin Harrison Jr, $1.6M

8️⃣ Hansel Enmanuel, $1.5M

9️⃣ Sunisa Lee, $1.5M

🔟 Drake Maye, $1.3M pic.twitter.com/ikTkxSFp95 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 24, 2023

24 total players were picked for the game, which will be played at Toyota Center in Houston.

