Bronny James picked for McDonald’s high school All-American game
Jan. 24, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 20 years after his father LeBron was named MVP of the game, Bronny James has been chosen to play in the annual McDonald’s All-American game.
The event will air Monday March 28 on ESPN.
LeBron was named MVP of the 2003 game, a few months before he was picked #1 overall by the Cavaliers.
Bronny is a 6-3 guard playing at Sierra Canyon HS, a private school in Chatsworth, Calif.
He has not yet committed to a college and says he’ll announce his choice after the high school season.
24 total players were picked for the game, which will be played at Toyota Center in Houston.
