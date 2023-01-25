2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns great Joe Thomas: Consecutive snap streak is proudest moment, ‘That’s something that’s never been done in the NFL before’

By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joe Thomas, on the cusp of being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, admitted Wednesday that his streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps is his proudest achievement.

Thomas is one of 15 semifinalists but is widely expected to be an easy choice for election to the Hall on Feb. 9.

He spoke to media before hosting the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

