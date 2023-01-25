2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE connections to AFC Championship game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are many local connections to Sunday’s AFC Championship game (6:30 p.m. on CBS).

BENGALS

* Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is the son of Browns OL coach Bill Callahan

* DT D.J. Reader was teammates with Deshaun Watson in Houston (2016-19). They also were college teammates at Clemson

* QB Joe Burrow, CB Eli Apple, DE Sam Hubband and S Vonn Bell were all teammates of Denzel Ward at Ohio State (2015)

* Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase and OT La’el Collins all played at LSU, as did current Browns Grant Delpit, Jacob Phillips, Deion Jones, Cade York and Greedy Williams

* Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was the Bengals QB coach (2018-19)

* DT B.J. Hill and LB Germaine Pratt were teammates of Browns QB Jacoby Brissett at N.C. State

* DE Trrey Hendrickson and Browns TE Harrison Bryant were teammates at Florida Atlantic

CHIEFS

* DE Frank Clark played at Glenville HS

* TE Travis Kelce played at Cleveland Heights HS

* Browns RB Kareem Hunt was drafted by KC and won an NFL rushing title for the Chiefs (2017)

* G Andrew Wylie played for the Browns (2017)

* WR Mecole Hardman was teammates with Browns RB Nick Chubb at Georgia

* DE Mike Danna was teammates with Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones at Michigan

* LB Nick Bolton was teammates with Browns DE Jordan Elliott at Missouri

* DL coach Joe Cullen held the same position with the Browns (2013)

* OLB coach Ken Flajole coaches inside linebackers for the Browns (2013-15)

* Browns ST coach Mike Priefer held the same position in KC (2006-08)

* Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell (1991) and OC Alex Van Pelt (1993) played for the Chiefs

