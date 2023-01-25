CLE connections to AFC Championship game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are many local connections to Sunday’s AFC Championship game (6:30 p.m. on CBS).

BENGALS

* Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is the son of Browns OL coach Bill Callahan

* DT D.J. Reader was teammates with Deshaun Watson in Houston (2016-19). They also were college teammates at Clemson

* QB Joe Burrow, CB Eli Apple, DE Sam Hubband and S Vonn Bell were all teammates of Denzel Ward at Ohio State (2015)

* Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase and OT La’el Collins all played at LSU, as did current Browns Grant Delpit, Jacob Phillips, Deion Jones, Cade York and Greedy Williams

* Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was the Bengals QB coach (2018-19)

* DT B.J. Hill and LB Germaine Pratt were teammates of Browns QB Jacoby Brissett at N.C. State

* DE Trrey Hendrickson and Browns TE Harrison Bryant were teammates at Florida Atlantic

CHIEFS

* DE Frank Clark played at Glenville HS

* TE Travis Kelce played at Cleveland Heights HS

* Browns RB Kareem Hunt was drafted by KC and won an NFL rushing title for the Chiefs (2017)

* G Andrew Wylie played for the Browns (2017)

* WR Mecole Hardman was teammates with Browns RB Nick Chubb at Georgia

* DE Mike Danna was teammates with Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones at Michigan

* LB Nick Bolton was teammates with Browns DE Jordan Elliott at Missouri

* DL coach Joe Cullen held the same position with the Browns (2013)

* OLB coach Ken Flajole coaches inside linebackers for the Browns (2013-15)

* Browns ST coach Mike Priefer held the same position in KC (2006-08)

* Browns RB coach Stump Mitchell (1991) and OC Alex Van Pelt (1993) played for the Chiefs

