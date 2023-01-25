Cleveland police: Do you recognize this B&E, theft suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft and breaking and entering.

According to police, around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect broke into West Park Auto Care on W. 117th Street and stole a dealer license plate.

They arrived in a silver SUV, parking across the street at the Mega Mart.

The SUV of the suspect was accompanied by a dark sedan, which parked in the driveway of a house just south of Mega Mart.

Both cars fled westbound on Linnet Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Houska at 216-623-2535.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

