CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue.

Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

