Cleveland police return stolen scooter to Guardians Manager Terry Francona

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
By Julia Bingel and Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police returned Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona’s stolen scooter Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland police said the scooter was stolen sometime between the hours of 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

The scooter was parked outside Tito’s downtown Cleveland apartment building.

Tito called police he after he noticed it missing Saturday morning.

He also told detectives he still had the key to the scooter.

Police confirmed the Traffic Unit located the scooter in the 2100 block of Lakeside Ave. Tuesday evening.

There are no arrests.

Tito is known for riding his scooter downtown.

Tito arrives on scooter to the MLB All-Star Game Parade in July 2019

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

