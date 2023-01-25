Cleveland police return stolen scooter to Guardians Manager Terry Francona

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police returned Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona’s stolen scooter Wednesday afternoon.

<

Cleveland police said the scooter was stolen sometime between the hours of 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

The scooter was parked outside Tito’s downtown Cleveland apartment building.

Tito called police he after he noticed it missing Saturday morning.

He also told detectives he still had the key to the scooter.

Police confirmed the Traffic Unit located the scooter in the 2100 block of Lakeside Ave. Tuesday evening.

There are no arrests.

Tito is known for riding his scooter downtown.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.