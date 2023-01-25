Cleveland police search for missing 11-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police area asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl who is missing.

Doralie Morales left home overnight Tuesday in the 3400 block of West 41st Street, according to a missing person report.

Family members reported to police that Morales may be in the Carlyle area.

Morales is described by police as 4-foot-7 and 104 pounds. She has blonde hair with braids and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Morales or knows her location is asked to call police at 216.621.1234.

