Cleveland police search for missing 11-year-old girl

Dorlaie Morales
Dorlaie Morales(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police area asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl who is missing.

Doralie Morales left home overnight Tuesday in the 3400 block of West 41st Street, according to a missing person report.

Family members reported to police that Morales may be in the Carlyle area.

Morales is described by police as 4-foot-7 and 104 pounds. She has blonde hair with braids and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Morales or knows her location is asked to call police at 216.621.1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

