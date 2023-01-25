Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered adult

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old woman who is missing and endangered.

Machelle Yankovic is 5-foot-8 and 100 pounds, according to a missing person poster.

She has black hair and hazel eyes, according to police, and was last seen wearing hospital pants and gown.

Police said the department believes Yankovic may be a danger to herself.

Cleveland police said it’s possible she may be in:

Little Italy

Kamm’s Corner

Metroparks

West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue

Anyone who sees Yankovic or knows her location is asked to call police at 216.621.1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.