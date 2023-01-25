Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered adult
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old woman who is missing and endangered.
Machelle Yankovic is 5-foot-8 and 100 pounds, according to a missing person poster.
She has black hair and hazel eyes, according to police, and was last seen wearing hospital pants and gown.
Police said the department believes Yankovic may be a danger to herself.
Cleveland police said it’s possible she may be in:
- Little Italy
- Kamm’s Corner
- Metroparks
- West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue
Anyone who sees Yankovic or knows her location is asked to call police at 216.621.1234.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.