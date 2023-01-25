2 Strong 4 Bullies
Clevelanders fear for lives as out-of-control drivers crash into houses

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherry Heart has lived on West Boulevard her entire life and has survived numerous crashes from out-of-control cars into her house at I-90 and West Boulevard.

“When the police are coming down the exit, your heart races, it’s terrible,” she said.

Since 19 News reported last November, Heart says her surveillance cameras have captured 5 accidents in front of her home.

CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home

You may remember then Cleveland City Councilman Brian Mooney who saw our coverage and took the concerns all the way to the Governor Mike DeWine’s Office.

Those officials agreed to help fix the exit along with City of Cleveland leaders.

City of Cleveland, ODOT work to solve exit ramp issue after multiple cars crash into homes

Since that time, Heart said there have been 2 meetings here in the neighborhood with State and City officials.

Heart said they roughed out several solutions and there are even some temporary fixes that would help slow down these drivers.

Newly sworn-in Ward 11 Cleveland Councilman Dan Kelly tells 19 News his office just received a speed feedback sign in that will tell drivers how fast they’re going and slow them down. The plan is to install it by the end of the week.

Kelly tells 19 News they could start construction on the ramp by the end of the year.

But residents are still anxious about a permanent fix.

Still unclear: who’s going to pay for what and how?

In the meantime, Heart and her neighbors wait on this fix, hopeful and prayerful to make it through this storm.

['Band-Aid': City of Cleveland replaces guardrail where truck slammed into house but residents say it's not enough]

‘Band-Aid’: City of Cleveland replaces guardrail where truck slammed into house but residents say it’s not enough

If you have a problem that you would like us to address, call our 19 Troubleshooter tipline at 216-250-1618.

