Clown statue left behind in Trumbull county sheriff’s office

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown man left behind a clown statue Monday night at the department.

Trumbull County Jail contacted the sheriff’s office after the man entered the front door of the lobby, according to a police report.

He allegedly began making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving behind a clown statue.

The man was seen making a gun gesture and flipping off the camera before exiting the lobby, the sheriff’s office said.

Jail staff advised that the man did not look familiar.

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

