Death of 97-year-old Cleveland man ruled a homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now ruled the October 2022 death of a 97-year-old man is a homicide.

On Oct. 11, 2022, Cleveland police responded to a home in the 8000 block of Cory Ave. for a report of an elderly man found dead in his bed.

Curtis Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene and officers said at the time foul play was not suspected.

On Jan. 24, the medical examiner ruled Sutton died from dehydration and bronchopneumonia and the cause of death was homicide.

Cleveland police said a 63-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman are suspects in Sutton’s death, but not charges have been filed.

