2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

50+ person fight breaks out at Cleveland Heights High School following basketball game

(Source: Cleveland Heights Police)
(Source: Cleveland Heights Police)((Source: Cleveland Heights Police))
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A “large fight of at least 50 students” broke out in the parking lot of Cleveland Heights High School following the Cleveland Heights vs. Garfield Heights basketball game, according to police.

Officers reported the incident occurring around 9:48 p.m. on Tuesday night at the high school located at 13263 Cedar Road.

As more fights broke out, police requested back up from nearby police departments, including Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid.

Police said one officer was struck in the face and another was punched in the face while responding.

Officers attempted to chase the suspect, but could not find him.

Neither officer reported serious physical injury, the department said.

The individuals involved in the fight were all described as “students,” according to police.

One 19-year-old boy was injured in the face and was treated by paramedics, police said, and another was transported to the hospital for injuries to the knees and face.

Police said at this time, no arrests have been made.

The incident is currently under further investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Clown statue left behind in Trumbull county sheriff’s office
Clown statue left behind in Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office
(Source: MGN)
Death of 97-year-old Cleveland man ruled a homicide
Shooting generic
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
Edwin's Leadership and Restaurant Institute owner Brandon Chrostowski returns to Eastern Europe...
No magic recipe for the suffering in Ukraine, but a Cleveland chef will try to heal through food