50+ person fight breaks out at Cleveland Heights High School following basketball game

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A “large fight of at least 50 students” broke out in the parking lot of Cleveland Heights High School following the Cleveland Heights vs. Garfield Heights basketball game, according to police.

Officers reported the incident occurring around 9:48 p.m. on Tuesday night at the high school located at 13263 Cedar Road.

As more fights broke out, police requested back up from nearby police departments, including Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid.

Police said one officer was struck in the face and another was punched in the face while responding.

Officers attempted to chase the suspect, but could not find him.

Neither officer reported serious physical injury, the department said.

The individuals involved in the fight were all described as “students,” according to police.

One 19-year-old boy was injured in the face and was treated by paramedics, police said, and another was transported to the hospital for injuries to the knees and face.

Police said at this time, no arrests have been made.

The incident is currently under further investigation.

