Former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger faces domestic violence allegations, report says

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MLB is conducting an investigation into former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger for allegations of child abuse domestic violence against his 10-month-old daughter and her mother, The Athletic reported on Jan. 24.

The alleged incidents the 24-year-old mother reported to the MLB Department of Investigations include emotional, verbal, and physical abuse, according to The Athletic.

According to the The Athletic, the mother claimed Clevinger choked her, slapped her, and threw chewing tobacco on their daughter.

The 32-year-old pitcher known as “Sunshine” played for the Cleveland then-Indians from 2016-2020.

He was in the rotation with former Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer, who faced his own investigation by the MLB, but for sexual assault.

Clevinger joined the White Sox as a free agent in Dec. 2020 with a one-year, $12 million contract.

The White Sox issued the following statement regarding the reports, claiming the organization was not aware of the allegations or the investigation when they signed him to the team:

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA. MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

