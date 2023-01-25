2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gunselman’s To>Go opens Wednesday in Rocky River

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Gunselman’s To>Go is celebrating its grand opening in Rocky River at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with 86 cent cheeseburgers and French fries.

Located at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Gunselman’s To>Go is an extension of Gunselman’s Tavern in Fairview Park.

The establishment will offer takeout options of the restaurant’s menu.

The opening day promotion, to celebrate 86 years in business, will last until supplies run out.

