Man shot dead in car while pulling into driveway, Akron Police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot in his car while pulling into the driveway on Tuesday night, Akron Police confirmed.

Officers responded to the call after residents in the 800 block of Haynes Street heard multiple gunshots around 6 p.m., said police.

Police said officers arrived and found a 32-year-old victim unresponsive inside a car in the driveway.

The victim was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The victim’s name is being withheld until he has been positively identified and his family is notified.

Police said preliminary information indicates that one or more unknown suspects opened fire and struck the victim as he pulled into the driveway.

The suspects then took off from the scene, said police.

Several shell casings were recovered, according to police.

Police said a home in the 400 block of W. Bartges Street was hit by gunfire.

No one who was inside the home was hurt, police stated.

An uninvolved parked car was also struck, according to police.

Police confirmed no arrests have been made, and detectives are working to identify the suspect or suspects.

No other information on this ongoing investigation is available at this time, police said.

If you have any other information on this homicide, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Tips can also be given to the Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS.

You can text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

