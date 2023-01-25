Northeast Ohio communities remind residents, businesses to keep sidewalks clear as storm approaches

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - With a winter storm heading toward greater Cleveland, communities in Northeast Ohio are remind residents, landlords and business owners to keep their walkways clear of snow.

“With more snow predicted this week, all residents & business owners are asked to keep their sidewalk cleared of snow. Per [ordinance] 521.06, this is required,” the City of Lakewood wrote in multiple social media posts. “Help do your part to keep [Lakewood} a year-round walkable community & clear your sidewalks within 24 hours after a snowfall.”

On Tuesday night, 19 News spotted some areas within the suburban community that were still not entirely clear from last weekend’s snowfall.

For people who walk, or use public transportation, that can be a safety hazard.

“Get these clean as soon as possible because you have a elderly people who depend on this,” one RTA bus rider said. “Not everybody has a car, you know?”

Another woman, waiting on a bus at the West 117th and Detroit Ave. stop, told 19 News she was pleased with the cleanup effort near the bus stop, but had a message moving forward.

“Keep in mind that the work definitely has to be done once city plows take care of city streets because [snow] gets pushed up,” she said. “At least make a pathway [that’s] accessible.”

The snowfall is expected to last through Thursday in some areas.

