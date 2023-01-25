Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions during their morning commute in Northeast Ohio.
Several cities have issued parking bans, with snow expected throughout Wednesday and Thursday.
Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.
Here’s a list of active parking bans in our area. The list will be updated.
PARKING BANS
Bath Township - Until 1 p.m. Thursday
Green - Until 8 a.m. Friday
Oak Harbor - Until further notice
Mogadore - Until 3 p.m. Wednesday
Parma Heights - Until 11 p.m. Thursday
Port Clinton - Until further notice
Warren Township - Until 6 p.m. Wednesday
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
