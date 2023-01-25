2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)

(Pablo)
By Maddi Hebebrand and Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions during their morning commute in Northeast Ohio.

Several cities have issued parking bans, with snow expected throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.

Here’s a list of active parking bans in our area. The list will be updated.

PARKING BANS

Bath Township - Until 1 p.m. Thursday

Green - Until 8 a.m. Friday

Oak Harbor - Until further notice

Mogadore - Until 3 p.m. Wednesday

Parma Heights - Until 11 p.m. Thursday

Port Clinton - Until further notice

Warren Township - Until 6 p.m. Wednesday

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

