Northeast Ohio school closings (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With winter weather headed our way, several Northeast Ohio schools have announced closings.
Several communities have also announced parking bans in preparation for the storm.
Here is a list of school closings announced in our area. This list will be updated.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
Ashland City School District - Closed Wednesday
Ashland County West Holmes Career Center - Closed Wednesday
Brown Local Schools - Closed Wednesday
Buckeye Career Center - Closed Wednesday
Canton City School District - Closed Wednesday
Canton Local Schools - Closed Wednesday
Claymont City School District - Closed Wednesday
Edison Local School District - Closed Wednesday
Field Local School District - Closed Wednesday
Garaway Local School District - Closed Wednesday
Indian Valley Local School District - Closed Wednesday
Jackson Local Schools - Closed Wednesday
Louisville City Local School District - Closed Wednesday
Lucas Local School District - Closed Wednesday
Madison Local Schools - Closed Wednesday
Minerva Local School District - Closed Wednesday
Monroeville Local School District - Closed Wednesday
New London Local School District - Closed Wednesday
North Canton City School District - Closed Wednesday
Plain Local Schools - Closed Wednesday
Pymatuning Valley School District - Closed Wednesday
Ravenna School District - Closed Wednesday
Sandy Valley Local School District - Closed Wednesday
St. Michael School - Closed Wednesday
Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Starlight School - Closed Wednesday
Tuslaw Local School District - Closed Wednesday
Vermillion Local School District - Closed Wednesday
