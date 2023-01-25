2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio school closings (list)

School closings
School closings(WALB)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With winter weather headed our way, several Northeast Ohio schools have announced closings.

Several communities have also announced parking bans in preparation for the storm.

Here is a list of school closings announced in our area. This list will be updated.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Ashland City School District - Closed Wednesday

Ashland County West Holmes Career Center - Closed Wednesday

Brown Local Schools - Closed Wednesday

Buckeye Career Center - Closed Wednesday

Canton City School District - Closed Wednesday

Canton Local Schools - Closed Wednesday

Claymont City School District - Closed Wednesday

Edison Local School District - Closed Wednesday

Field Local School District - Closed Wednesday

Garaway Local School District - Closed Wednesday

Indian Valley Local School District - Closed Wednesday

Jackson Local Schools - Closed Wednesday

Louisville City Local School District - Closed Wednesday

Lucas Local School District - Closed Wednesday

Madison Local Schools - Closed Wednesday

Minerva Local School District - Closed Wednesday

Monroeville Local School District - Closed Wednesday

New London Local School District - Closed Wednesday

North Canton City School District - Closed Wednesday

Plain Local Schools - Closed Wednesday

Pymatuning Valley School District - Closed Wednesday

Ravenna School District - Closed Wednesday

Sandy Valley Local School District - Closed Wednesday

St. Michael School - Closed Wednesday

Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities/Starlight School - Closed Wednesday

Tuslaw Local School District - Closed Wednesday

Vermillion Local School District - Closed Wednesday

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

