2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police release video of Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck being stolen

In this surveillance image, you can see the moment a thief drives away in Deshaun Watsons white...
In this surveillance image, you can see the moment a thief drives away in Deshaun Watsons white truck from a Mercedes dealership in North Olmsted, on Jan. 14, 2023.(Source: North Olmsted Police)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -New surveillance video has been released North Olmsted police of the moment five vehicles, including Deshaun Watson’s $100,000 truck were stolen from a dealership.

Watson’s truck, a Ram TRX, was one of five cars stolen from the Mercedes Benz of North Olmsted, located at 28450 Lorain Rd., at around 1 a.m. on Jan. 14 according to North Olmsted police Sgt. Matt Beck.

Five people broke into the dealership and took keys to the cars before driving off, officials confirmed.

Officials said the truck’s value is estimated to be over $100,000, while the other four stolen cars were all Mercedes-Benz models.

Watson’s truck was found abandoned on I-480 and Clague road, and two of the other cars have been located.

There have been no arrests in this case.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Uber driver carjacked in Shaker Heights
Harold Williams (Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man found guilty of murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
Edwin's Leadership and Restaurant Institute owner Brandon Chrostowski returns to Eastern Europe...
No magic recipe for the suffering in Ukraine, but a Cleveland chef will try to heal through food
Akron mail carrier robbed at gunpoint
$10,000 reward offered for suspects of Akron mail carrier robbery