Police release video of Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck being stolen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -New surveillance video has been released North Olmsted police of the moment five vehicles, including Deshaun Watson’s $100,000 truck were stolen from a dealership.

Watson’s truck, a Ram TRX, was one of five cars stolen from the Mercedes Benz of North Olmsted, located at 28450 Lorain Rd., at around 1 a.m. on Jan. 14 according to North Olmsted police Sgt. Matt Beck.

Five people broke into the dealership and took keys to the cars before driving off, officials confirmed.

Officials said the truck’s value is estimated to be over $100,000, while the other four stolen cars were all Mercedes-Benz models.

Watson’s truck was found abandoned on I-480 and Clague road, and two of the other cars have been located.

There have been no arrests in this case.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.