Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board

FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved to another school after eight people were hospitalized due to high carbon monoxide levels at a Kansas City school.(MaxPixel)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who allegedly fired several shots in a Toledo neighborhood, striking a bus with students on board.

According to police reports, it happened Tuesday just after 4:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Avondale in Toledo. Police say a bus for Toledo Public Schools was hit once by gunfire near Avondale and Evesham. The bus driver told police seven students were on the bus when it was hit.

No one was hurt in the incident.

TPD reports say officers were initially responding to numerous ShotSpotter alerts, with 19 rounds reported at 2024 Avondale, 20 rounds reported at 2082 Avondale, and 7 rounds reported at 2001 Midway Plaisance when they learned the bus was hit.

Police and TPS police are investigating the incident. Officials did not identify any suspects in the incident so far. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

