MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A portion of I-71 Southbound was closed Wednesday morning due to a semi rollover.

The closure, starting just south of I-76 in Medina county, has no estimate of when it will reopen.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

I-71 south, just south of I-76 in Medina County, is closed due to a semi roll over. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. There is no time estimate as to when the road will reopen. pic.twitter.com/3BfLCc4JLK — ODOT_NorthCenOH (@ODOT_NorthCenOH) January 25, 2023

