Superior Midway bike lanes approved in Cleveland, now entering design phase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Superior Midway bike lanes passed a massive hurdle on Monday with the initial proof of concept project moving forward through Cleveland City Council.

This means the design phase can now begin, with a look at what the lanes can potentially look like coming soon.

The Midway bike lanes are intended to provide a network of protected bike lanes throughout the city, connecting more neighborhoods safely through biking.

The design phase is expected to last until 2024 when the bidding, and final awarding of a contract will take place. The anticipation is that construction will begin sometime in 2025.

The bike lanes, which are fully funded largely through federal money, will use approximately $4-5 million.

