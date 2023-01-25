2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Superior Midway bike lanes approved in Cleveland, now entering design phase

Cleveland City Council furthering plans for Superior Midway bikeway.
Cleveland City Council furthering plans for Superior Midway bikeway.(WOIO)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Superior Midway bike lanes passed a massive hurdle on Monday with the initial proof of concept project moving forward through Cleveland City Council.

This means the design phase can now begin, with a look at what the lanes can potentially look like coming soon.

The Midway bike lanes are intended to provide a network of protected bike lanes throughout the city, connecting more neighborhoods safely through biking.

The design phase is expected to last until 2024 when the bidding, and final awarding of a contract will take place. The anticipation is that construction will begin sometime in 2025.

The bike lanes, which are fully funded largely through federal money, will use approximately $4-5 million.

For more information on the Superior Midway bike lane, click the link here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Joe Thomas on Hall of Fame
‘Violent fugitive’ shot by police at Steelyard Commons receives prison sentence
Machelle Yankovic
Cleveland police searching for missing, endangered adult
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland police return stolen scooter to Guardians Manager Terry Francona