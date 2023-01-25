TPD: officers shoot, kill domestic violence suspect after he pointed shotgun at them

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers shot and killed a man they say was a domestic violence suspect after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers Wednesday morning.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 47-year-old Jason Means. The report from the deputy coroner said Means suffered 22 gunshot wounds which included shots to the head, torso, left arm, and both legs. The coroner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Lucas County Dispatch received a call from a woman reporting that her husband was shooting a gun and that she may have possibly been shot around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. While talking with the woman, the call taker could hear shooting and screaming in the background.

TPD says while officers were en route, the caller and her adult son had escaped to the roof of the residence.

Officers later arrived at the residence on the 5700 block of Hill Ave. Once there, officers were able to make contact with the male suspect outside of the residence and it was determined the man was armed with a shotgun.

According to TPD, officers tried to de-escalate the situation, however, the suspect refused to comply with verbal commands to drop the gun. The suspect then began walking towards officers and pointed the shotgun at them. Officers then shot Means.

TPD says an officer who is a Tactical Medic Team member immediately began rendering lifesaving aid as TFRD personnel arrived. Means was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene.

Means’ family members tell 13abc he suffered from mental health issues.

The TPD officers who fired their weapons will be placed on paid Administrative Leave per collective bargaining agreements.

TPD says the involved officers’ information and body camera footage will be released during a press conference on Friday. 13abc will stream it live on our website, app, and streaming platforms Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Toledo Police officers fatally shot Jason Means on Jan. 25, 2023. (wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.