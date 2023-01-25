Uber driver carjacked in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 9:30 Wednesday morning in the area of Shaker Blvd. and Lee Road by a passenger inside her car.

According to Shaker Heights police, the 38-year-old female Uber driver had picked up the male passenger in the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland.

The Uber driver told police she drove him into Shaker Heights and the passenger pulled out a gun and demanded she exit her vehicle, a Kia Sorento. The passenger then drove away.

Police said the Uber driver was not injured.

The stolen Kia, which was equipped with a tracking device, was found abandoned in the area of Saywell Avenue in Cleveland shortly after the carjacking.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there are no arrests.

